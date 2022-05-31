Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $900.00.

5/10/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $313.00 to $375.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $335.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $660.00 to $790.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $758.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771,788. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $785.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $907.88 and a 200 day moving average of $947.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,501 shares of company stock valued at $348,702,841. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

