Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

