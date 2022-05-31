Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,600 ($83.50) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.93).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

