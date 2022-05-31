Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($107.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.93).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.