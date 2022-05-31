Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($107.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($67.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.93).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.