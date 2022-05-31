Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 55.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

