REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.19. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.