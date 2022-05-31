Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $760.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $680.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.80.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $692.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $681.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $497.22 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $23,660,901. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.