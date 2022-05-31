Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

RF opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

