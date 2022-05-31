Rehan Jaffer Acquires 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,242,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

