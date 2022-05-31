Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Lowered to $234.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth $13,783,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

