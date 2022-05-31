Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

RLMD opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

