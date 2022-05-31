Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNST. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

