Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.80 ($35.27).

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €25.71 ($27.65) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.36. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.