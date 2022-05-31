ReneSola (SOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. ReneSola has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ReneSola to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ReneSola alerts:

SOL opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ReneSola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.