Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RSG opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.05.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after purchasing an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

