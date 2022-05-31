Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $136.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.