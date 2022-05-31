Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 31st (ADVM, AGIL, AGRO, AIRYY, AKA, ALRN, AMPL, AMTB, APLT, AREC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 31st:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

