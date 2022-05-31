Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (AFLYY, BHP, BTI, BURBY, CBWBF, CGC, CNVVY, EGTYF, EMCMF, ENLAY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47).

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19).

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$38.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61).

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.50 to C$0.35.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67).

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00.

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24).

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$106.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33).

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $1.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 382 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.06).

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$1.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 724 ($9.16) to GBX 640 ($8.10).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.91) to GBX 595 ($7.53).

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88).

