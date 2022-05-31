Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 31st (AFLYY, BHP, BTI, BURBY, CBWBF, CGC, CNVVY, EGTYF, EMCMF, ENLAY)

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 31st:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47).

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19).

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$38.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$4.50.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.67) to GBX 285 ($3.61).

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.50 to C$0.35.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.20 ($9.89).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €50.50 ($54.30) to €52.50 ($56.45). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 290 ($3.67).

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $40.00.

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 15 ($0.19).

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.24).

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$106.00 to C$111.00.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$102.00.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33).

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $1.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 382 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.06).

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$1.40. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 724 ($9.16) to GBX 640 ($8.10).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 625 ($7.91) to GBX 595 ($7.53).

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.