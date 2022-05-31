Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

5/25/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

5/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Get MEI Pharma Inc alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.