Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) in the last few weeks:
- 5/31/2022 – MEI Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “
- 5/25/2022 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “
- 5/25/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.28.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.