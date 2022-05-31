Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

5/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($145.50) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £120 ($151.82) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £120 ($151.82) price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £120 ($151.82) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £115 ($145.50) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($132.84) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($145.50) price target on the stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.12 ($131.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £161.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,870 ($99.57) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($139.17).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

