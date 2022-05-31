Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $47.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $60.00.
- 4/4/2022 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “
Dynatrace stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,646. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.29, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.