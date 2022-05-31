Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $47.00.

5/10/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

5/2/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $68.00 to $60.00.

4/4/2022 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,646. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.29, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

