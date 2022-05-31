Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 30th (BZZUF, CIADY, CLS, CPT, CRRFY, CRZBY, CSR, CSWC, CTTAY, CZNC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 30th:

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem SpA alerts:

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.