Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 30th (AUDC, BGCP, CGEN, DAC, EBKDY, ELS, ENFN, ERAS, ESSA, EVGO)

Research Analysts' upgrades for Monday, May 30th:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

