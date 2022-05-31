Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) in the last few weeks:

5/29/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

5/13/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

4/3/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,335 shares of company stock valued at $62,055. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.