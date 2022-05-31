Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) in the last few weeks:
- 5/17/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “
- 4/11/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “
- 4/7/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/5/2022 – Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
