Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dynatronics (DYNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT):
- 5/29/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
- 5/13/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
- 4/11/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – Dynatronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
- 4/3/2022 – Dynatronics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Dynatronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “
Dynatronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Dynatronics Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -71,000.00 and a beta of -0.01.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
