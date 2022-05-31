Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):
- 5/20/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 4/27/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “
- 4/12/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 7,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
