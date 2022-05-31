Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT):

5/20/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00.

5/17/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/27/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

4/12/2022 – Rocket Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 7,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

