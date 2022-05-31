Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $67.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

QSR stock opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

