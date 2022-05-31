Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of QSR opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

