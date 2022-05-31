ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

