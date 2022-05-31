REV Group (REVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

