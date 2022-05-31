Reviewing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.46% BRT Apartments 121.97% 22.09% 10.49%

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 2 2 0 2.20 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given BRT Apartments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and BRT Apartments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.87 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -94.55 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 13.43 $29.11 million $2.46 9.41

BRT Apartments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.