Reviewing Infosys (NYSE:INFY) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infosys and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $16.31 billion 4.88 $2.96 billion $0.70 27.14 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 18.17% 30.72% 20.00% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infosys and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 0 2 3 0 2.60 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Infosys is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

Infosys beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. It has collaboration agreements with Rolls-Royce, BP plc, Newmont Corporation, RXR Realty, Majesco Limited, and Centre for Accessibility Australia; and a strategic partnership with The Economist Group Limited to enable and enhance sustainability solutions through a business-to-business model. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

