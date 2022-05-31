Reviewing Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% Leafbuyer Technologies -68.85% N/A -182.23%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million 1.84 -$5.03 million ($0.04) -1.33

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafbuyer Technologies.

About Astrea Acquisition (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About Leafbuyer Technologies (Get Rating)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

