Reviewing Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) & Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTC:SCABY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Louisiana-Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Louisiana-Pacific 31.62% 105.01% 61.59% Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Louisiana-Pacific and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Louisiana-Pacific $4.55 billion 1.27 $1.38 billion $16.57 4.25 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Louisiana-Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Louisiana-Pacific 0 1 3 0 2.75 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Louisiana-Pacific’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Louisiana-Pacific is more favorable than Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ).

Summary

Louisiana-Pacific beats Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products comprising LP TechShield radiant barriers, LP WeatherLogic air and water barriers, LP Legacy premium sub-flooring products, LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing products, and LP TopNotch sub-flooring products. The EWP segment provides laminated veneer lumber and other related products; and LP SolidStart I-joists, which are primarily used in residential and commercial floorings, roofing systems, and other structural applications. The South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products. This segment also distributes and sells related products for the region's transition to wood frame construction. It also offers timber and timberlands and other products and services. The company sells its products primarily to retailers, wholesalers, and homebuilding and industrial businesses in North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry. It also provides pulp products under the Pure, Star, and Cirrus names; and Kraftliner products for consumer durables, electronics, hazardous goods, industrial products, fruit and vegetables, frozen foods, etc. In addition, the company offers forwarding services for various transport modes, such as truck, rail, and barge, as well as marine and road and rail transport; terminal services; and liquid and solid biofuels, pellets, stall pellets, and wind energy. Further, it engages in the processing and distribution of wood products; production of Kraft and chemical thermomechanical pulps, and containerboards; and generation of energy from wind power projects, biomass, and by-products. The company has operation in Sweden, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

