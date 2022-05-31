Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.