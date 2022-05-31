Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 111.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

