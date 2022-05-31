RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. UBS Group dropped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.72.

NYSE RH opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.43 and its 200 day moving average is $418.33. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.02. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

