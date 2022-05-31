Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

