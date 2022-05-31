Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Raised to €240.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($201.08) to €251.00 ($269.89) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Rheinmetall stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.61. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,218. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

