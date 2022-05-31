Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 640 at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 724 ($9.16) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.98) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 618 ($7.82) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.00.

Rightmove stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 683,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

