Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,890.91 ($74.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($92.36) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($84.77) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 75 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,810 ($73.51). 878,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,742.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,404.83. The company has a market capitalization of £94.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.