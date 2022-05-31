Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,890.91 ($74.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($69.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($82.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.94), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,770.50).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 75 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,810 ($73.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,742.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,404.83. The company has a market cap of £94.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($55.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($87.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.