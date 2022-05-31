Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

