RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Update

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 334,242 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 23.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.