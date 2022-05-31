Robert W. Baird Trims Toro (NYSE:TTC) Target Price to $94.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. Toro has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $115.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after purchasing an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,759,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.