Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,109,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 477,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

