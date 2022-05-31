Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,330. The stock has a market cap of $416.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockley Photonics by 352.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,476 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 1,003.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 445,973 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

