Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.20. 2,236,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,445. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $191.07 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.47.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.