Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $277.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

