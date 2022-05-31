Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 798,106 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,658 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after purchasing an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
