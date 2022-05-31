Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Update

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RCLFW stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

